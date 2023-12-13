The 18th Biennial Uncommon Height Awards Gala sponsored by the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) on Dec. 8 at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort in Oxon Hill, Maryland, proved to be an event to honor groundbreaking women, such as Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, and empower guests for the future.

“This has to be one of the most inspiring and uplifting events that I have ever been to,” said Kaersten Deeds, a 40-year-old resident of Silver Spring, Maryland. “I don’t think I have ever been in a room full of well-dressed people who hold powerful positions and make such an impact on society. These folks are making a difference. And I really liked that they gave an award to Bishop McKenzie. She is deserving of that.”

Deeds was joined by hundreds of people at the gala, including: U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, former Labor Department Secretary Alexis Herman, Prince George’s County Executive and U.S. Senate candidate Angela.

The NCNW was founded by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in 1935 as an umbrella organization for Black women organizations to come together to fight for civil rights, economic opportunity and gender and racial equality. The event is named in honor of president emerita Dr. Dorothy Height, the longest serving leader of the organization.

The NCNW chair of the board is Dr. A. Lois Keith, and its president and CEO is the Rev. Shavon Arline Bradley.

McKenzie received the event’s Crystal Stair Award, given to an individual who embodied the qualities of Height. The awardee, who broke barriers as the first woman bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, said she was “wonderfully honored” to be recognized by the NCNW.

“When I heard that I was selected to receive the award, I was in shock,” McKenzie, 76, said. “Dr. Height was a shero. I remember there were times when things were about to take place and if Dr. Height wanted you to be there all she had to say was ‘be there’ and you made sure you were.”

McKenzie stressed that Height had an interest in the development of young women and urged the organization to continue that charge.

“We must continue to invest in the next generation,” McKenzie, the president and secretary of the National Council of Churches, said. “The future is in our hands.”