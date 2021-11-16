CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19Health

Nearly 100 MoCo Students Get Wrong COVID Vaccine Dose at School Clinic

WI Web StaffNovember 16, 2021
0 327 1 minute read
**FILE** Courtesy of Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services via Twitter

Nearly 100 students at a Montgomery County school were given an incorrect amount of coronavirus vaccine during a recent clinic at the school, county officials said.

The 98 students at South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery Village on Wednesday received doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that were diluted more than recommended, WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reported.

County officials were made aware of the error Saturday and have since been contacting parents of the affected children, WTTG reported.

County health officials consulted with their counterparts at the state level and Pfizer executives, who advised that the affected children get an additional dose as soon as possible.

Another clinic will be held at South Lakes Elementary on Wednesday for those children to get an additional dose.

Dr. James Bridgers, acting county health officer, apologized for the mix-up and said measures are being put in place to minimize the chance of that type of incident happening again, WTTG reported.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 16, 2021
0 327 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

**FILE PHOTO** Courtesy of tsa.gov

Thanksgiving Travel at D.C.-Area Airports Expected to Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels

November 18, 2021
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona (center) chats with a family inside a coronavirus vaccine clinic at Capitol Heights Elementary School in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Nov. 17. Standing beside Cardona are Capitol Heights Elementary Principal Nina Lattimore (left) and Dr. George Askew, Prince George’s County’s deputy chief administrative officer for health, human services and education. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

U.S. Education Secretary Visits COVID Vaccine Clinic in Capitol Heights

November 17, 2021
**FILE** Pop-up vaccine clinics have been set up throughout the District at public schools and recreation centers for school-age children ages 5-12. (Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)

On-Campus Clinics Make Vaccinations More Convenient for D.C.’s Youth

November 17, 2021
**FILE PHOTO** Courtesy of tsa.gov

EDITORIAL: Millions Plan to Travel for Turkey Day — But Should They?

November 17, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker