Nearly 100 MoCo Students Get Wrong COVID Vaccine Dose at School Clinic

Nearly 100 students at a Montgomery County school were given an incorrect amount of coronavirus vaccine during a recent clinic at the school, county officials said.

The 98 students at South Lake Elementary School in Montgomery Village on Wednesday received doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that were diluted more than recommended, WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reported.

County officials were made aware of the error Saturday and have since been contacting parents of the affected children, WTTG reported.

County health officials consulted with their counterparts at the state level and Pfizer executives, who advised that the affected children get an additional dose as soon as possible.

Another clinic will be held at South Lakes Elementary on Wednesday for those children to get an additional dose.

Dr. James Bridgers, acting county health officer, apologized for the mix-up and said measures are being put in place to minimize the chance of that type of incident happening again, WTTG reported.