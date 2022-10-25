Hundreds of D.C. voters received mail-in ballots with incorrect Advisory Neighborhood commission races, according to the city elections board.

Nick Jacobs, a spokesperson for the board, said redistricting is the reason for the mix-up.

“We have since been reaching out to those voters directly to let them know about the error, and we’ve invalidated their ballots, and new ballots are on the way to them,” Jacobs said, WTOP reported Monday.

Jacobs said the 574 affected voters should use a new, corrected ballot even if the old one already has been sent in. He said the old, incorrect ballots will not be counted, WTOP reported.

The incorrect ballots were throughout the city, not just in one ward, he said