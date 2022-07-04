Nearly 800,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be impeached in the wake of the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The progressive advocacy group MoveOn is the sponsor of the petition, which has about 786,000 signatures, The Hill reported.

The petition said Thomas should be forced off of the high court because of his concurring opinion to the case that overturned Roe in which he said the right to contraceptive access and same-sex marriages cases should also be reviewed.

Plus, the petition said Thomas’ wife Ginni’s actions in urging state legislators to reject the 2020 election results and contact with Trump administration officials — as well as the justice refusing to recuse himself from cases dealing with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection are grounds for his impeachment.

“Thomas’ failure to recuse himself warrants immediate investigation and heightened alarm,” a statement on the petition page reads, The Hill reported. “And it’s only the latest in a long history of conflicts of interest in the service of a right-wing agenda and mixing his powerful role with his conservative political activism. He has shown he cannot be an impartial justice and is more concerned with covering up his wife’s coup attempts than the health of the Supreme Court. He must resign — or Congress must immediately investigate and impeach.”

The petition has gained traction as some members of Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have called for Supreme Court justices who provided misleading answers on Roe v. Wade to senators during their own confirmation hearings to be impeached for lying under oath.