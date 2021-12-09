Nearly All U.S. Omicron Cases are Mild, CDC Director Says

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nearly all of the known cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. have been mild thus far.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the reported symptoms largely have been coughing, congestion and fatigue

There are 43 known cases of the omicron in the U.S., which was first discovered in South Africa a few weeks ago. No deaths and only one hospitalization have been reported thus far.

Public health experts say the number of omicron cases will likely rise in the near future.

With such limited data on the variant, Walensky told AP that the potential impact on the U.S. hasn’t been determined, but the CDC is preparing a more thorough analysis.