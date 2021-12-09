CoronavirusCovid-19Health

Nearly All U.S. Omicron Cases are Mild, CDC Director Says

WI Web StaffDecember 9, 2021
0 46 1 minute read
**FILE PHOTO**

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nearly all of the known cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. have been mild thus far.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the reported symptoms largely have been coughing, congestion and fatigue

There are 43 known cases of the omicron in the U.S., which was first discovered in South Africa a few weeks ago. No deaths and only one hospitalization have been reported thus far.

Public health experts say the number of omicron cases will likely rise in the near future.

With such limited data on the variant, Walensky told AP that the potential impact on the U.S. hasn’t been determined, but the CDC is preparing a more thorough analysis.

Tags
WI Web StaffDecember 9, 2021
0 46 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

Miracle Epps, 5, receives a coronavirus vaccine at a clinic inside Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary in Glenarden, Maryland, on Nov. 8 as her brother Emmanuel Jones (left), 6, who got his shot earlier, looks on. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

A Quarter of Md., Va. Kids Ages 5-11 Have Gotten COVID Vaccine

December 9, 2021
**FILE** Courtesy of the Maryland State Department of Education via Twitter

Maryland Students’ Proficiency Drops Amid Pandemic, Education Dept. Says

December 9, 2021

HIV Racial Disparities Continue for LGBTQ Men of Color

December 8, 2021

D.C. Council OKs COVID Vaccine Mandate for Students

December 8, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker