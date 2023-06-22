WASHINGTON – A new AARP national survey examines perceptions of physical, mental, and emotional health among Black men ages 50 and older, and reveals that a majority of Black men feel good about their health. The survey also looks at attitudes toward and experiences with health care providers and preventative health care measures among Black men age 50-plus.

According to the survey, Black men 50-plus view their emotional well-being (28%) and mental health (31%) as “excellent,” while 40% rate their physical health as “good.” More than four in 10 report being overweight and less than one-quarter report getting the recommended amount of weekly exercise or nightly hours of sleep.

“We hope this survey helps to shine a light on the importance of health prevention efforts for Black men, their families and their community,” said Shani Hosten, vice president of audience strategy in AARP’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “Older Black men understand the importance of weight, diet, and physical activity on longevity, and we encourage them to continue asking questions and seeking professional medical advice. We also encourage health care providers to initiate conversations about preventative care.”

Additional insights from the survey revealed, a majority (87%) of Black men see a health care provider regularly, with 85% saying they have seen their doctor or health care provider in the past year. More than 90% regard their provider highly and feel they are dedicated to helping them. For the Black men that said they do not have a provider, the top two reasons are 1) it’s too expensive and limited access and 2) they don’t need one.

The top health concerns among older Black men are high blood pressure (38%) and diabetes (38%), with developing arthritis, heart disease, and prostate cancer close behind. The leading causes of death among Black men are heart disease, cancer, and stroke, according to the CDC.

To learn more about the study, go to www.aarp.org/blackmenshealth. For tips, tools, and resources on how to stay mentally and physically fit visit: www.aarp.org/health/. And for other resources related to the Black community, visit www.aarp.org/blackcommunity.

About the Survey

The information about Black men’s attitudes toward health was gathered in an online survey conducted by ANR for AARP in October and November of 2022. The national sample of 400 men ages 18–39, 408 men ages 40–49, 402 men ages 50-plus, and 401 women ages 50-plus was weighted by age, education, race/ethnicity.

