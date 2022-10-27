The Rubell Museum, the District’s newest museum of contemporary art, opens this Saturday in the former Randall Junior High School in SW. art
Curators Don and Mera Rubell renovated the space into a 32,000 square foot gallery, bookstore and cafe space to the tune of $20 million. et of galleries, a bookstore, and a cafe.
The premier exhibition, What’s Going On takes its title from Wahingtonian legend Marvin Gaye’s 1971 protest anthem.
The museum is free for DC residents, and it aims to be a place for the public to engage with the most compelling national and international artists of the day.