The Rubell Museum, the District’s newest museum of contemporary art, opens this Saturday in the former Randall Junior High School in SW. art

Curators Don and Mera Rubell renovated the space into a 32,000 square foot gallery, bookstore and cafe space to the tune of $20 million. et of galleries, a bookstore, and a cafe.

The premier exhibition, What’s Going On takes its title from Wahingtonian legend Marvin Gaye’s 1971 protest anthem.

The museum is free for DC residents, and it aims to be a place for the public to engage with the most compelling national and international artists of the day.

Hank Willis Thomas

From the Unbranded Series B

A Natural Exposion! Afro Sheen®

Blowout Creme Relaxer

1973/2007 (Rubell Museum)







Kehinde Wiley

Sleep, 2008

Oil on canvas (Rubell Museum)