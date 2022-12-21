His Excellency Joseph Curry, the new Bahamas Ambassador to the Holy See, presented his credential letters to Pope Francis on Dec. 15 at the Vatican.

Ambassador Curry, a devout Roman Catholic, is president of Frandor Investments Ltd. He previously served in The Bahamas Foreign Service at The Bahamas Embassy in Washington, D.C. from 1990 to 1994.

“On Thursday, December 15, 2022, I presented my Letters of Credentials to the Holy Father, Pope Francis, accrediting me as Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Holy See,” Ambassador Curry wrote on Facebook. ”It was a special moment as I assumed a new assignment from the Prime Minister to be his Envoy to the Holy See. While a devout Catholic, I did not expect or pursue the appointment, but God knows what plans He has for us.”

Curry continued, adding that the church and state must work together locally and internationally for the “advancement of mankind; peace and security; and a better quality of life for all citizens of the world.”

He also thanked Prime Minister of the Bahamas the Hon. Philip E. Davis for the appointment among other supporters and Archbishop of Nassau Patrick C. Pinder.

“I thank God for the opportunity to serve,” he said.

The Ambassador to the Holy See asked for his family, friends and fellow Bahamians to pray for him as he begins this new undertaking.

“I also ask for God’s blessings.”