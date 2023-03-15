Building on the rich history and relationship between New Balance and Washington, D.C., atmos and New Balance have teamed up to offer an elevated retail experience within the atmos Georgetown store: the NBSE.

Pronounced as “the Embassy,” a nod to the city, and standing for “the New Balance Shop Experience,” the space will be a home for events, community and exclusive New Balance apparel and footwear.

Speaking of New Balance, be sure to stay tuned for the upcoming screening of “DC’s Shoe: The Origin of New Balance,” on March 24 at the Village Cafe. To learn more visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/dcs-shoe-screening-tickets.

Check out the photos from the sneak peek opening event of NBSE on Friday, March 10 below and see the full photos on www.wibridgedc.com.