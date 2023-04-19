Ward 8’s new Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention has officially opened on New Jersey Avenue SE.

Branching from the Capital Breast Care Center, serving District residents with intensive breast care for over 15 years, the now Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention has expanded beyond the scope of breast care, adding services addressing colorectal, lung and prostate cancers, which allows the center to service both women, and men. The new center will provide greater access to resources and screenings to locally underserved communities.

“Education is vital, and we have to educate people about what they can do and what we can do to help them do better. And cancer screenings, when you can prevent cancer and have an earlier diagnosis, that’s what we can bring to the table to help the community do a better job,” said Director of the Ralph Lauren Center for Cancer Prevention Dr. Lucille Adams-Campbell.

With an additional focus on clinical trials, Adams-Campbell places keen intention on the inclusion of minorities and underrepresented individuals to improve cancer research and treatment. She reinforces the importance of minimizing the barriers that stand between participation within underserved communities.

“Our services offered that are a part of the new Cancer Center for Prevention, [are services such as helping to] navigate and reduce the barriers to transportation. We have a van [to transport patients], for those who speak Spanish and other languages we have people who speak in their languages,” explains Adams-Campbell. “We have reduced the medical mistrust by being engaged in Wards 7 and 8 for a long time. This is not new to us, we have been doing this [before], and we will continue to do it.”