Geoffrey Roach has been selected as the new chief executive officer of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA). His appointment took effect on Sept. 1.

Making the announcement on Friday, Sept. 16, during the BHTA’s third quarterly meeting at the Mount Gay Visitor’s Centre, the association’s chairman Renée Coppin said Roach’s selection came at the end of a recruitment process in which he was among three people shortlisted.

“Our review panel, comprising head of our Human Resources Committee Leroy Browne, past Chair Steve Austin, our Human Resources Consultant Gail Springer, CEO of the BTMI and board member Dr Jens Thraenhart and myself, unanimously selected Geoffrey Roach to

be appointed to the position,” explained Coppin.

Welcoming Roach, who had served as interim CEO to the position, she added: “Geoffrey, we have every confidence that

you will bring your wealth of experience, calm, logical approach, and balanced style of leadership to the task of taking the BHTA forward.”

Speaking publicly for the first time since his appointment as CEO, Roach said he was grateful for the support.

“I want to thank the Board of the association for the vote of confidence they have placed in me to take up this role. I know certainly that when I was chair, there were some high demands on the CEO and the secretariat and I am hopeful that I, too, can continue to build the association as persons in the past have,” he said.