A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open for business in the Fort Totten neighborhood of northeast D.C. on Thursday, according to a company news release.

Chick-fil-A has selected District native Alan Thompson, a U.S. Navy and Air Force veteran, as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Fort Totten restaurant.

The Fort Totten franchise will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A closes on Sunday.

The restaurant is expected to hire about 65 full- and part-time employees. Customers can be served by drive-thru, mobile ordering, dine-in and carryout service in addition to a third-party and Chick-fil-A delivery.

Plus, customers can use contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A app or through online ordering.

Thompson, who also is the owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A in the DC USA mall in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, will cultivate relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, the news release said.

To launch this effort on Thursday, 100 local residents who are making an impact in the neighborhood will be awarded free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Additionally, in recognition of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America to fight hunger in the D.C. area.

Thompson said he looks forward to operating his restaurant and interacting with customers in Fort Totten.

“As I open another location, I am happy to continue spreading the positive Chick-fil-A culture to the community I was born in while continuing the growth and development of the D.C. area,” he said.