A new organization specifically designed for Black women was launched on Dec. 12 at an event at THEARC Black Box Theater in D.C.’s Ward 8.

Black Women Thriving East of the River is designed to come up with strategies and interventions to improve cancer survival and foster opportunities for quality jobs. Women with community ties, diverse backgrounds and lived experiences in healthcare, community service, education, workforce development and various other specialties are a target audience.

Denise Rolark Barnes, publisher and second-generation owner of The Washington Informer, served as the mistress of ceremonies.

“Launched in 2019 as an initiative of the Jane Bancroft Robinson Foundation, this organization is a beacon of hope for Wards 7 and 8,” Rolark Barnes said. “It focused on empowering Black women through lasting change to healthcare and workforce systems that result in optimal health and economic success.”

Lori Jackson, president of the Jane Bancroft Robinson Foundation, said its mission is to empower communities, foster positive change, and address critical issues faced by under-represented groups in the District.

“The genesis of Black Women Thriving East of the River came from our commitment to this community,” Jackson said. “Recognizing the unique challenges faced by Black women in these wards, we embarked on a mission to design and implement a funding strategy that would significantly improve lives. We … collaborated with community residents and leaders for nearly four years. Our goal was to develop holistic solutions addressing workforce development and cancer survival — two critical areas affecting the health and economic stability of Black women east of the river.”

Jackson said, “Black Women Thriving East of the River is more than just an organization; it’s a movement.” The organization has launched a scholarship fund for Black women interested in health-related careers east of the river.

Organization officials say they have awarded nearly $50,000 in scholarships. Also, the organization was awarded a $1 million grant from the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s Health Equity Fund to use data, training, and advocacy to improve workforce development systems impacting Black women.

Additionally, the organization also established a Patients Bill of Rights to help Black women access high-quality healthcare. Awards were given to:

Jaren Hill Lockridge, Ward 8 Health Council Chair, received the Flourishing Force Award

Ambrose Lane Jr., chair of the Health Alliance Network, received the Thrive Advocate Award and

Jane Bancroft Foundation received the Thriving Leadership Award for its approach to philanthropy.

