CoronavirusCovid-19Editor's PickHealth

New ‘Delta Plus’ COVID Variant Found in D.C., Maryland

WI Web StaffNovember 5, 2021
0 1,785 1 minute read
**FILE PHOTO**

A new coronavirus delta variant believed to be even more contagious than the version that fueled spikes in cases nationwide earlier this year has been detected in D.C. and eight states, including Maryland.

The new strain — AY.4.2 — has been recognized by laboratories in California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Washington state in addition to the District, MassLive.com reported.

AY.4.2 has been found in more than 11% of delta variant cases in the United Kingdom. So far, 11 cases have been documented in the U.S. since Aug. 24, when the strain was first detected.

The AY.4.2 strain, also known as “Delta plus,” is thought to be more transmissible, though health officials haven’t seen any signs that it’s any more dangerous or less susceptible to existing vaccines, MassLive.com reported.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 5, 2021
0 1,785 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

A Guide to Pfizer/BioNTech’s Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11

November 5, 2021
Ron DeSantis

DeSantis, Social Media Posts Mislead on COVID-19’s Toll in Florida

November 5, 2021
**FILE** Courtesy of DC Water

DC Water to Resume Disconnections for Delinquents on Dec. 1

November 5, 2021
**FILE** Vials containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table in preparation for vaccinations at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 4, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Moderna Scales Back Projected Output for COVID Vaccine

November 5, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker