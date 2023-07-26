Decisions Black women make about styling their hair comes to the screen in the film short “Crown,” premiering July 30 at the Old Greenbelt Theatre in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The film is co-written and co-directed by Karisma Jay, MFA, an award-winning performer, playwright, producer, and educator, and Nofisat Almaroof, M.D., a family medicine physician in Suitland, Maryland. Jay and Almaroof give audiences the story of an aspiring young ballet dancer who tries to figure out how to style her hair as she goes out for the most important audition of her life.

How will she honor her “crown” as she pursues her passion for ballet? The”Crown” movie trailer offers a nice tease.

The title of the movie is inspired by the C.R.O.W.N Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” A debate has taken place for years as Black women insist that natural hair does not detract from a person’s ability to be exceptional in the workplace.

“Crown,” the film, is a product of Jay’s nonprofit, AbunDance Academy of the Arts and AbunDance Studios, where she is the founder and executive artistic director. The New York organization is a creative space for dance, theater, and music.

“With our work, we create a safe space for students of all ages to feel welcome and important,” Jay said.

For more information on the “Crown” premiere, the pre-screening reception, and a post-screening discussion, visit crownthefilm.splashthat.com or follow the film on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @abundancebk @crownthefilm.