Noted producer and singer Pharrell Williams and David Grutman of Groot Hospitality will partner with Atlantis, Paradise Island, on a new resort that will be called Somewhere Else. It’s expected to open in 2024 at the site of Atlantis’ The Beach in The Bahamas.

An additional statement explained, “The property (which is adjacent to Atlantis and which will take over the current site of The Beach) is set to offer a unique and immersive experience, blending Grutman’s ability to create highly memorable hospitality platforms with Williams’ dynamic, genre-spanning artistry.”

Williams and Grutman have already had success collaborating on a Miami-based restaurant called Swan and The Goodtime Hotel, also in Miami, according to the statement.

Somewhere Else will feature 400 rooms and suites along with “top-tier dining venues, lushly landscaped grounds, an oceanfront beach, multiple pools and recreation areas, luxury amenities and live entertainment.”

The refurbishment is being led by Shawn Sullivan of the Rockwell Group. Grutman said in the statement that the resort is being designed to be “one-of-a-kind.”

“Not only will it offer a major extension of the unforgettable and high-energy experiences we deliver with Groot Hospitality but also a clear focus on nature and restorative elements,” Grutman said.