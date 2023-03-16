Legislation recently introduced by D.C. Council member Robert White (D- At large) aims to boost teacher retention by providing District teachers with two mental health days and establishing a coordinator to lead wellness programs.

If passed, the bill, titled the Educator Retention for Student Success Act of 2023, would also require the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) to establish a flexible scheduling pilot program and launch a task force that addresses compensation of teaching paraprofessionals.

D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) would also have to conduct and release the results of an exit survey to determine why teachers are leaving.

White introduced the bill on Wednesday, more than two weeks after teacher retention organization EmpowerEd released a study touting the benefits of flexible scheduling and requested a $10 million budget allocation for the launch of nearly 25 flexible scheduling pilot programs.

His co-introducers are: D.C. Council members Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Matt Frumin (D-Ward 3), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Trayon White (D-Ward 8).

In expressing his support for these efforts, White said that investments in teachers’ well-being will compel more teachers to stay in the profession.

“There’s a cost to teachers leaving our system,” White said.

“Teachers don’t have the flexibility to [leave early or take the day off to care for their children] so they feel like they have to leave [the classroom] because their profession doesn’t provide the flexibility for a balanced life,” he added. “This pilot program will see the flexible scheduling that teachers need.”

A report released by OSSE showed that 30% of District teachers left their school last year. Among the members of that group, nearly two-thirds left the D.C. public education workforce while less than 5% transferred to another school. Meanwhile, 25% of District principals left their school, with two out of three of those who left either changing roles or leaving the D.C. public education workforce.

DCPS experienced higher retention levels than the public charter sector. In both sectors, teachers who were deemed ineffective left at higher rates than their effective counterparts.

Though Black teachers account for the largest portion of the District’s public school teacher workforce, they experienced a greater loss than their white, Asian and Latino counterparts, according to the data OSSE compiled.

In years past, teachers have organized around improving aspects of the job, including classroom conditions and the evaluation process. Since the pandemic, there has been more discussion about improving teacher mental wellness and fostering work-life balance.

Last year, the Washington Teachers’ Union (WTU) and DCPS solidified the 2019-2023 teachers’ contract that includes a 12% pay raise, 4% retention bonus, the inclusion of vision, dental and legal benefits, and a $1,500 stipend for social workers, school psychologists, special education instructors and other in-demand employees.

During budget season, there have been talks of how to ensure that the public charter sector secures matching funds received through the WTU contract.

In preparation for a new round of contract negotiations scheduled to start in June, WTU circulated a teachers’ survey and continues to conduct listening sessions across the city. WTU President Jacqueline Pogue Lyons said that she welcomed At-large Council member White’s legislation, describing it as a push toward ideal working conditions for teachers.

She pointed out however that the latest survey results show that more needs to be done.

“I would also like [us] to look into and make changes to IMPACT [the DCPS effectiveness assessment system for school-based personnel]. I hope the council takes that on,” Lyons said. “That’s why we’re losing teachers. We’re excited about this bill coming on the heels of us getting a contract. It shows that the city is nervous and upset about us losing teachers.”