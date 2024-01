The District of Columbia Chamber of Commerce will hold ChamberWorks: New Member Orientation on Jan. 31 from 10-11 a.m.

The event will be virtual. During the session, new members will meet the chamber team, learn about committees and workgroups and how to sign up for ChamberPerk$. There will also be a question-and-answer session with the chamber team.

For more information, call 202-347-7201.