The Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation announced recently that Vegetable and Butcher, a subscription-based food delivery service, has decided to relocate its headquarters to the county from the District.

The company is moving to a 32,000-square-foot Class A industrial space at 6001 Fallard Drive in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

“Throughout our administration, we have remained committed to bringing quality businesses and amenities to our county, as well as providing meaningful employment opportunities for residents right in their own community,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “We also recognize that our residents should have access to a range of healthy food options, and we are pleased that Vegetable and Butcher will offer a variety of healthy choices to Prince Georgians.”

The company employs 56 workers and plans to create 184 full-time jobs over the next three years.

Vegetable and Butcher co-founder and chief experience officer Ariane Valle said the move is transformative and “completely redefine[s] what it means to be a food ecosystem.”