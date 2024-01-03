I thoroughly enjoyed the format of last week’s newspaper, the final one of 2023. It was amazing to see everything that happened last year that is often easy to forget. Looking back is as equally important as looking forward. Happy New Year!

Timothy Darden

Washington, D.C.

Happy New Year!

I’m just writing to wish the publisher Denise Rolark Barnes and the entire Washington Informer Newspaper staff a healthy, happy, prosperous new year as you all are poised to celebrate 60 years in business this October!

Marvin R. Murphy

Washington, D.C.