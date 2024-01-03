Happy New Year and welcome to 2024!

As the New Year kicks off, if you haven’t already, we encourage you to make a list of goals you want to achieve this year.

Focus on truly achievable goals. Whether it’s reasonable weight loss, creating healthy habits, saving money or getting more rest, try to make sure your resolutions are something that won’t be overwhelming in 2024.

Establishing reasonable resolutions will allow them to feel more attainable along the way, and you’ll be more impressed if you exceed your goals.

“Setting small, attainable goals throughout the year, instead of a singular, overwhelming goal on Jan. 1 can help you reach whatever it is you strive for,” said psychologist Dr. Lynn Bufka, according to a 2019 American Psychological Association (APA) article. “Remember, it is not the extent of the change that matters, but rather the act of recognizing that lifestyle change is important and working toward it, one step at a time.”

Don’t forget, you’re trying to start the year off stress-free and continue that throughout 2024 and beyond. Find ways to make your new habits fun and keep reminding yourself that these goals are something to help you in the end.

Further, remember that it takes time for new practices to become habits and feel second nature, but continuity is key. If you keep working toward your goal — making small steps in the right direction — those tiny movements will soon prove to be major leaps forward.