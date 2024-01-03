Happy 2024! It’s a new year, and for many, that means New Year’s resolutions. What’s on your goal list this year?

Daryl Saint-Vil, Washington, D.C.

I have none because reaching goals should always be part of our lives, not because a year or decade changes that you decide to make a change. Always search to be better no matter wh

Daniela Gilling, Washington, D.C.

I want to learn how to have fun.

K. Love, Santa Cruz, Calif.

I aim to stop making New Year’s resolutions and start making daily resolutions.

Denise Manley, New York

To be holistically healthy. To love and enjoy life to the fullest.

Amanda Brown, Philadelphia

Enjoy life more, including more family outings and vacations.