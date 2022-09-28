When New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out the “staggering fraud” she alleged Donald Trump and his family committed for more than a decade, it illustrated how the former president remains entangled in both civil and criminal probes.

The massive fraud allegations further solidified Trump as perhaps the most controversial president in U.S. history.

“These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual statement and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization – including by Mr. Trump himself,” James asserted.

She concluded that Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Jr., and daughter, Ivanka, violated numerous state and federal laws.

In addition to seeking the return of $250 million in alleged ill-gotten money from Trump, James wants the family barred from doing business in New York state.

She also wants all banks who do business in the state to cease doing business with Trump. Further, James referred her findings to the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York.

Former President Remains Subject of Multiple Investigations

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has grilled dozens of individuals in her ongoing investigation into Trump’s role in trying to reverse the 2020 election results in the Peach State.

And following a recent FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Trump waits anxiously as a federal indictment looms.

In addition, the congressional investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol now centers on Trump’s role in the riot.

In the most recent 220-page lawsuit, James alleged that Trump’s annual financial statements were falsified and included records which greatly inflated the family’s wealth and the company’s estimated holdings.

She said all his major properties, including the Mar-a-Lago Estate in Florida and Trump Tower in New York, were “wildly inflated.”

“The number of grossly inflated asset values is staggering, affecting most if not all of the real estate holdings in any given year,” James asserted. “[Trump] ignored independent appraisals of their properties and listed them as being worth hundreds of millions more than was reported by those outside assessors.”

James began investigating Trump during his presidency.

The investigation gained momentum after Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, told a congressional committee that Trump inflated the value of some of his assets to get loans and insurance. Cohen said Trump undervalued some things to score tax benefits.

The Trump Organization also allegedly engaged in a 15-year tax fraud scheme and faces trial in New York in October. Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty for his role in the scam and agreed to testify against his boss’ real estate company.

Reportedly, the Trump Organization offered to settle with James to stop the lawsuit but the attorney general said she wasn’t interested in a deal.

CNN reported that the apparent erosion in Trump’s legal position – specifically the Mar-a-Lago investigation where it’s believed he illegally took and mishandled classified documents from his time in the White House – has caused a simultaneous softening of Trump’s support base among senior GOP senators.

Senate GOP Whip John Thune told CNN there’s a process for declassifying documents.

“I think it ought to be adhered to and followed. And I think that should apply to anybody who has access to or deals with classified information,” the South Dakota Republican said.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CNN that he believes there’s a process that must be followed by a president to declassify the records.

“I believe there’s a formal process that one needs to go through, that needs to be gone through and documented,” Tillis said, according to the network. “And to the extent they were declassified, gone through the process, that’s fine . . . As I understand the executive branch requirements, there is a process that one must go through.”

Finally, Sen. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the handling of classified documents a “very serious” issue.

“People can get hurt, people can get killed if it’s not stored correctly and if that information gets out,” Rounds told CNN.