The NFL has created a diversity advisory committee to examine its hiring practices with a focus on senior-level coaching and front-office positions.

The committee, announced by the league Monday, was created in large part due to the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, who complains of racial discrimination by the NFL and three teams specifically in the hiring regarding senior-level positions.

The committee members include Rick Smith, former general manager of the Houston Texans; Peter Harvey, former New Jersey attorney general; Don Thompson, the CEO and founder of Cleveland Avenue and former president and CEO of McDonald’s Corporation; and Pamela Carlton, the founder, and president of Springboard.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he wants the committee to issue recommendations to make the league more inclusive.

“We’ve worked for years and made progress in many areas to ensure that staff and leaders in our office and at our clubs reflect the racial and gender makeup of America, but we have more work to do, particularly at the head coach and front-office level,” said Goodell at the NFL owners annual meeting in Palm Beach, Fla., CNN reported.

Additionally, Goodell said the NFL will work toward more diversity among ownership groups.

“Accordingly, when evaluating a prospective ownership group of a member club pursuant to League policies, the membership will regard it as a positive and meaningful factor if the group includes diverse individuals who would have a significant equity stake in and involvement with the club, including serving as the controlling owner of the club,” a statement from the teams’ said, CNN reported.