The Arlington County Board has announced a new slate of members to the Community Oversight Board (COB). The COB is a public body that will offer advice to the Board on improving transparency and accountability in the Arlington County Police Department. The COB also accepts complaints from community members, reviews ACPD investigations into police conduct, and serves to improve community relationships with law enforcement.

The Oversight Board consists of seven voting members and two non-voting members who have prior law enforcement experience. Arlington County is currently recruiting an Independent Policing Auditor to support the work of the COB.

The nine members of the COB were introduced at the County Board recessed meeting last evening.

VOTING MEMBERS

Garry Dean (65) – Mr. Dean is a retired United States Air Force (USAF) Major General with experience as both a military and civilian pilot. He is also the former Deputy USAF Inspector General. He has also served as a youth sports coach and is on the Board of Advisors for the National Youth Impact Program.

Lisa Ortiz (58) – Ms. Ortiz is a Senior Economist at US Agency for International Development (USAID) where she serves as an agency mentor. She is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Sasha Ridley (46) – Ms. Ridley promoted police and military human rights education at the Department of Defense and the Department of State. She also taught Constitutional Law at DC public schools and helped educate children on their Constitutional rights.

Julie Evans (32) – Ms. Evans is a transportation engineer and also volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in Arlington and Alexandria. She also has experience promoting adult literacy and women’s health and safety. She is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Martin Ennis-Osorio (22) – Mr. Ennis-Osorio is an IT specialist for the US Department of State. He also volunteers for local charities such as Red Cross and Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC). He is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Anika Montgomery (41) – Ms. Montgomery is a licensed Master Social Worker with extensive experience in mental and behavioral health, as well as working with active-duty military. Her volunteer experience includes AFAC and Hospice Care.

David Smith (61) – Mr. Smith is counsel for Legal Initiatives at the Executive Office for the US Attorneys (DOJ). He is also Co-Chair of the Ministry on Race, Reconciliation, and Equity at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Arlington.

NON-VOTING MEMBERS

James Miller (39) – USMC veteran with 3 combat tours. 8 years in federal law enforcement with the US Department of State. Senior Security Manager in corporate security. Volunteers with the Arlington Little League.

Gary Coffee (61) – Mr. Coffey is currently serving as a security consultant in Washington DC. He retired as an FBI Special Agent and Supervisor after 22 years, with experience in national security and criminal programs, including civil rights and internal investigations. Prior to that, he served 10 years as a police officer.

The Board will get started by developing its policies and procedures, and attending training with the National Association of Community Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE) regarding police oversight best practices.