April Richardson’s eatery, Ninety Ten by DC Sweet Potato Cake Bakery & Cafe, opened Tuesday in downtown Washington, close to Farragut Park, to a crowd of roughly 50 people including D.C. Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio.

The business features Richardson’s sweet potato cake that comes in flavors such as bourbon, butter pecan, red velvet, chocolate and rum. The store also has food bowls, wraps, salads, a breakfast menu, smoothies, coffees, teas and juices.

The store also features comedian-entrepreneur Joe Clair’s “Good As Cake” pound cake.

Richardson got the downtown location with the assistance of officials from the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District and other interested partners.

“I want to thank the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District and M&T Bank for giving me this opportunity,” Richardson said. “I wanted to set up a business close to the Black Lives Matter Plaza. Plus, I want our customers to eat healthy. Ninety percent of people’s diet should be filled with healthy choices so the other 10% can be left to guilt-free indulgence. Dieting is stressful, but choosing a healthy approach to eating creates a lifestyle worth living.”

Falcicchio said supporting Richardson’s interest in setting up in downtown Washington meets two goals of the Bowser administration.

“We want businesses like April’s to become the norm in downtown,” he said. “She is permanently here. She has a full lease. We are also trying to bring businesses and people back to downtown. We are working with the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District to get occupants for the vacant retail space.”