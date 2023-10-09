In a display of unity, the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing the Black Press of America, issued a resolute statement of support for Israel amidst the recent escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

In a joint statement released on Saturday, NNPA Chair Bobby Henry and NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. unequivocally condemned the devastating acts of violence perpetrated against the Jewish people and the nation of Israel by Hamas. The militant group’s firing of a deadly barrage of rockets and infiltration of Israeli territory marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two sides.

“The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), representing the Black Press of America, forthrightly condemns the brutal, fatal terrorist attacks today on the Jewish people and the nation of Israel by Hamas,” read the statement.

“Terrorism against innocent civilians in Israel and in any other place in the world can never be justified, tolerated, or sanctioned. We stand firmly in solidarity with Israel.”

The NNPA’s declaration highlights a common ground in both the Jewish and African American communities of condemning violence and terrorism against innocent civilians, regardless of where it occurs.

The NNPA, founded in 1940, is the trade association for African American-owned newspapers and media companies throughout the United States. Its mission is to advocate for the African American press and promote the importance of Black-owned media in shaping public opinion and preserving the African American cultural experience.

The support for Israel comes at a critical juncture, and it emphasizes the importance of solidarity with nations and communities facing acts of violence and terrorism, transcending historical differences to unite in a common cause.