Howard University has until tomorrow to meet the demands of its faculty who say they are unhappy. Non-tenured faculty say they feel unappreciated in light of concerns over not receiving sufficient benefits including job stability and fair pay.  Employees want layoff protection, pay raises to non-union faculty and investment of tens of millions of dollars into the faculty retiree plan.

If their needs aren’t met by Friday faculty say they will protest starting Wednesday, March 23rd.

Last fall, the HBCU was in the news as students camped out to protest inadequate dorm conditions including water damage, mold and infestations of mice and roaches.

Some 500 protesters came out to support the faculty and their demands. Faculty were prohibited from entering the administration building where they planned to ask Provost Anthony Wutoh to help settle the dispute and prevent a strike. Campus police kept the faculty outside. 

