Progressive Maryland’s Reentry Work Group (REWG) is soliciting proposals for projects designed to support returning citizens in Prince George’s County.

The application process is open and the REWG will accept proposals through Feb. 28 for the project, which has been funded by an anonymous donor.

Businesses, nonprofits and faith- and community-based organizations committed to helping returning citizens can apply for the project, the group said. Service areas include employment, job training, physical and mental health and housing.

An eight-person committee will oversee the selection process for the grants, which will range from $10,000 to $20,000.

“Our REWG has moved mountains over the past couple of years in raising awareness about the lack of information and resources for returning citizens,” said Larry Stafford, executive director of Progressive Maryland. “The committee has strengthened voting rights and access for incarcerated people, successfully lobbied for the formation of the Reentry Advisory Board, and funding for employment wage incentives for businesses to hire returning citizens.

“As a direct result of REWG advocacy, the county increased funding from reentry from zero dollars to 2019 to more than $300,000 in the most recent fiscal budget,” Stafford said. “Reentry has become a priority in Prince George’s County.”