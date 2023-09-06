The People for Change Coalition is hosting a Nonprofit Showcase in partnership with Tanger Outlets National Harbor on Sept. 22.

The Showcase will take place from 1-5 p.m. at Tanger Outlets, located at 6800 Oxon Hill Road in National Harbor, Maryland. The event will allow nonprofits to present their programs and services. Information tables and stations will be set up near the food trucks and H&M Store.

All nonprofits must register to participate as space is limited. The cost is $20 for PFC Coalition members and $35 for non-members.

For more information call 301-772-1552.