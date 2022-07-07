D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has floated a bill that would allow the local courts and the city’s public defender service to offer voluntary separation incentive payments, or buyouts, to their staffers.

Norton, who introduced the District of Columbia Courts and Public Defender Service Voluntary Separation Incentive Payments Act earlier this week, pointed out that the District’s federal courts and its public defender service offer their employees buyouts and that the local court and the District’s public defender service are federally funded.

“Congress has provided this authority to the D.C. courts and PDS on an annual basis in the last several appropriations bills,” Norton said. “However, my bill is necessary to make this authority permanent. This authority would allow the D.C. courts and PDS to respond to future administrative and budgetary needs, and would provide the flexibility to extend buyout offers to their employees.”