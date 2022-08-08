D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton announced Monday she will introduce a bill that will require retailers to allow people with medical conditions requiring the use of a restroom, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, access to employee-only restrooms when no facilities for the public are available.

The bill requires a potential patron to show documentation of the medical condition. Additionally, the bill includes provisions to protect the safety of employers.

The District and 18 states have enacted similar legislation.

“Individuals living with diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis need immediate access to a bathroom,” the delegate said. “When public restrooms are not available, these individuals should be able to use employee-only bathrooms.”