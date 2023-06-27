D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Tuesday introduced a bill in the House that would require federal district and circuit court judges, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, the two U.S. Marshals and the federal court clerk who serve in the District to reside there as well.

The District of Columbia Federal Officials Residency Requirement Equality Act would require those federal officials, as they do in other jurisdictions, to reside where they serve.

“As we continue to work for full equality for District residents with statehood, this is an important step to ensure that the District of Columbia is treated like the rest of the country,” Norton said. “These federal officials serve D.C. directly as a hometown, not as a federal jurisdiction. They should be a part of the community they serve and should fully understand the unique issues facing District of Columbia residents, which can only be fully realized by residing in the District of Columbia.

“Congress, through laws requiring residency in virtually every other jurisdiction, and the courts, through the Code of Conduct for the United States Judges, have recognized the importance of federal officials’ connections with the communities they serve,” she said. “The District of Columbia should be treated no differently.”