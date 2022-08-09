D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton criticized Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday for filing a motion that would block the city from using funds to enforce its coronavirus vaccine mandate for students.

Cruz’s motion to commit the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs failed, 49-51, and the bill passed along party lines with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.

Cruz’s move serves as a reminder that without statehood, D.C.’s vaccine laws can be overturned by Congress, Norton said.

“Republicans, who profess to support local control of local affairs, are trying to use the federal government’s undemocratic power over D.C. to dictate local D.C. policy,” the delegate said. “D.C.’s duly elected local government adopted the vaccine mandates, and no member of Congress has the right to interfere in these policy decisions. Until my D.C. statehood bill is enacted, Republicans will continue to interfere in D.C. laws and budget.”

Norton noted she has thwarted all attempts to undermine D.C. laws on vaccine mandates throughout the current session.