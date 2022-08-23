D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a resolution calling for the designation of late hometown go-go legend Chuck Brown’s birthday as national “Chuck Brown Day,” in recognition of his musical accomplishments as well as his support for D.C. statehood.

Norton has introduced this resolution each year for Aug. 22, which is Brown’s birthday.

“Chuck Brown was loved by this city and the nation for his innovative and unique sound which gave us the music of go-go,” the lawmaker said in a statement Monday. “Not only was he a musical legend, he gave back to his community. His free concert in front of the Capitol in support of D.C. voting rights and statehood will not be forgotten. He will be remembered as one of D.C.’s great voices.”

Click here to view the resolution.