D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Wednesday that she has secured federal funding through the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill for projects and institutions in the city such as Howard University Hospital.

Through her efforts, Norton got $100 million for the construction of a new Howard Hospital; $296 million for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security consolidation project at St. Elizabeths West Campus in Ward 8 in Southeast; authorized sledding at the U.S. Capitol complex; directed the U.S. Capitol Police to enforce the prohibition on engines idling at the Capitol complex for more than three minutes; directed the Federal Railroad Administration to continue working with the District government on the Union Station expansion project and to consider the feedback of all stakeholders, including residents of affected neighborhoods, in its planning process; and directing the Agriculture Research Service to improve public access to the National Arboretum, including reducing car traffic in the surrounding residential neighborhood.

“I am pleased with the victories in this bill,” Norton said. “The additional funding for a new Howard University Hospital can expand access to care, help address the severe shortage of minority physicians across the country, and create new jobs. The DHS consolidation project at St. Elizabeths is immensely important to the federal government and D.C. The DHS funding will improve DHS operations, enhance our country’s security, and spur economic development.”