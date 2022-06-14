D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced a bill Monday that provides federal funds to create local task forces to bring law enforcement, communities and public officials together to identify best policing practices.

The thrust of Norton’s Local Task Force on 21st Century Policing Act is to encourage states, counties, and municipalities to implement then-President Obama’s “Task Force on 21st Century Policing” report.

“It is unconscionable that Congress has done nothing to reduce police shootings,” the delegate said. “Unarmed African Americans continue disproportionately to be shot by police. Policing is fundamentally a local issue but Congress can take meaningful action by providing states and localities funding to bring communities and police together to find what works for them. For too long, Congress has sat idly by while the scourge of police shootings and racial profiling goes unaddressed. My bill provides a path forward.”

Norton said no new funds are needed for the task forces to be funded. She said her bill utilizes the U.S. Department of Justice’s Byrne Justice Assistance Grants to pay for the task forces.