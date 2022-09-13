D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced on Tuesday a resolution designating Saturday as National Dance Day.

In 2010, she worked in concert with “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator Nigel Lythgoe to start the first National Dance Day with celebrations on the National Mall in the District and in Los Angeles. The event initially started in July but was later moved to September to urge schools and students to express themselves through dance.

“I am pleased to join the American Dance Movement and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts again this year to celebrate National Dance Day and to enjoy and celebrate our nation’s rich artistic, regional, ethnic, and racial diversity,” Norton said. “I applaud the dancers and dance groups for keeping dance alive, even during the pandemic. I look forward to being dazzled once again by the D.C. dance troupes.”

The resolution is as follows:

Expressing support for dance as a form of valuable exercise and of artistic expression, and for the designation of Sept. 17, 2022, as “National Dance Day”.

Whereas Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer and co-creator of the dance-themed television show “So You Think You Can Dance”, in association with the American Dance Movement, has encouraged the creation of National Dance Day celebrations across the country, beginning with the first National Dance Day on the National Mall in 2010;

Whereas the American Dance Movement and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in conjunction with the office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, will celebrate National Dance Day on Sept. 17, 2022, in the District of Columbia, through events hosted by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts;

Whereas National Dance Day has captured the imagination of people throughout the Nation and around the world, and has helped popularize dance as an art form, as a form of exercise, and as a way of having fun;

Whereas states and cities across the country have been encouraged to celebrate National Dance Day with events;

Whereas National Dance Day has spread and will be celebrated this year –

with five events cohosted by the American Dance Movement and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in the District of Columbia; at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, Calif.; at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm beach, Fla.;

Whereas National Dance Day encourages many forms of dance expression, representing the nation’s rich artistic, regional, ethnic, and racial diversity;

Whereas National Dance Day features the full spectrum of dance, from classical, to popular, to line and partner dances;

Whereas dance helps improve heart health, burn calories, strengthen muscles, and improve flexibility for people of all ages;

Whereas health officials have repeatedly documented an overweight and obesity epidemic in the United States;

Whereas dance, in all its variations, is a popular form of exercise;

Whereas this year at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, organizations and individuals from the District of Columbia will entertain and encourage dance, with interactive classes and performances for the whole family, including –

(1) Ashanté Green;

(2) Capitol Tap and District Tap;

(3) chitra.MOVES;

(4) CityDance Conservatory;

(5) Company | E;

(6) Darlingdance;

(7) The Esperonto Project;

(8) Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company;

(9) haus of bambi;

(10) Krystal Butler;

(11) Lucy Bowen;

(12) McCauley;

(13) Project ChArma;

(14) Soka Tribe; and

(15) Tariq Darell O’Meally, among others;

Whereas in advance of National Dance Day, instructional videos are available on the American Dance Movement YouTube channel featuring the official dance routine, translated for all abilities and skill levels, to be performed by audiences on National Dance Day; and

Whereas National Dance Day has been celebrated annually for the past 12 years: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) supports the designation of “National Dance Day” to celebrate and encourage a national commitment to dance and dance education;

(2) acknowledges that dance is making an important contribution to health by encouraging physical fitness and reducing overweight and obesity;

(3) commends Nigel Lythgoe for his leadership in promoting dance and National Dance Day; and

(4) thanks the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and American Dance Movement for their continuing efforts to spread awareness of National Dance Day and the many benefits of dance.