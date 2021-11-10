DC Statehood

Norton Introduces Veterans Day Resolution with Call for D.C. Statehood

WI Web StaffNovember 10, 2021
Eleanor Holmes Norton
Eleanor Holmes Norton (WI file photo)

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Tuesday introduced her annual Veterans Day resolution with a renewed call for the District to become the nation’s 51st state.

District government statistics indicate there are over 30,000 veterans and their families residing in the city. Norton said the best way to honor veterans would be to make the city the newest state in the union.

“Residents of the District of Columbia have fought for their country in every war, including the Revolutionary War, which created our country, yet are still denied voting representation in Congress,” the congresswoman said in a statement. “My annual resolution honors their sacrifices. It also gives the most important reason for and encourages our progress on our D.C. statehood bill, which has passed the House twice since 2020, had a hearing in the Senate this year, and is strongly supported by President Biden.”

Norton’s resolution follows:

Recognizing the service of all District of Columbia veterans, condemning the denial of voting representation in Congress and full local self-government for veterans and their families who are District of Columbia residents, and calling for statehood for the District of Columbia through the enactment of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act (H.R. 51 and S. 51), particularly in light of the service of District of Columbia veterans in every American war.

Whereas, on November 11, our Nation observes Veterans Day, a federal holiday commemorating the men and women who served and sacrificed for their country;

Whereas the service and sacrifice of all American veterans must be recognized;

Whereas the service of approximately 30,000 current residents of the District of Columbia in the Armed Forces is unparalleled because they served without voting representation in Congress and full local self-government;

Whereas residents of the District of Columbia fought to create the United States, fighting for the Revolutionary War slogan of ‘‘no taxation without representation”, and have served in every war fought by the United States since;

Whereas 635 District of Columbia residents were casualties of World War I, a casualty figure greater than that of 3 different States during that war;

Whereas 3,575 District of Columbia residents were casualties of World War II, a casualty figure greater than that of 4 different States during that war;

Whereas 547 District of Columbia residents were casualties of the Korean War, a casualty figure greater than that of 8 different States during that war;

Whereas 243 District of Columbia residents were casualties of the Vietnam war, a casualty figure greater than that of 10 different States during that war;

Whereas almost 200,000 District of Columbia residents have served in the military since World War I;

Whereas residents of the District of Columbia, including active-duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, and veterans, continue to be denied voting representation in the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as full local self-government;

Whereas the Washington, D.C. Admission Act (H.R. 51 and S. 51) would grant full and equal voting rights in Congress as well as unimpeded democratic control over local affairs to the District of Columbia by making it the 51st
State; and

Whereas H.R. 51 was passed by the House of Representatives on April 22, 2021: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives recognizes the service of all District of Columbia veterans, condemns the denial of voting representation in Congress and full local self-government for veterans and their families who are District of Columbia residents, and calls for statehood for the District of Columbia through the enactment of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act (H.R. 51 and S. 51), particularly in light of the service of District of Columbia veterans in every American war.

