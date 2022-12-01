D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton joined Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Anthony Brown (D-Md.) in a letter to the Senate and House Armed Services Committees chairs and ranking members urging support for an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 giving the D.C. mayor control of the city’s National Guard.

The president controls the D.C. National Guard, in contrast to states and territories where the respective governors have oversight.

The House has passed a version of the NDAA that gives the D.C. mayor control of the city’s national guard but the Senate’s legislation does not include that provision. Van Hollen and Carper have filed an amendment to include this provision in the Senate bill.

“The attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the events at Lafayette Square on June 1, 2020, are prime examples of why the D.C. mayor should control the D.C. National Guard,” the lawmakers wrote. “During January 6th, the Trump administration refused to deploy the D.C. National Guard to the Capitol for several hours, likely costing lives and prolonging the attack. At Lafayette Square, the Trump administration used the D.C. National Guard and federal law enforcement officers to forcibly remove peaceful protestors for a presidential photo op. This year, the D.C. government had to rely on the president to deploy the D.C. National Guard in preparation for trucker convoys in D.C.”

The lawmakers support a bill codifying mayoral control of the D.C. National Guard.