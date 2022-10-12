D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Wednesday blasted a bill by a GOP lawmaker on Capitol Hill prohibiting D.C. residents who are not U.S. citizens from voting in city elections.

Last week, the D.C. Council passed a bill sponsored by Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) that would allow city residents who are not citizens to vote in local elections. The legislation, which passed the council on a 12-1 vote, will be considered for a second and final vote in November.

But Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) introduced a House bill of his own Tuesday opposing the move, drawing the ire of Norton.

“D.C. laws are matters for the duly elected D.C. Council and mayor, not unaccountable members of Congress,” the venerable Democrat said. “I will defeat this anti-home rule bill, like I have defeated every other anti-home rule bill introduced this Congress.”