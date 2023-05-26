D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton thanked President Biden for vetoing the disapproval resolution that would have overturned the District’s policing reform law.

Norton noted Thursday that Biden’s veto is historic because it is the first time a president has rejected a disapproval resolution on District legislation under the D.C. Home Rule Act. Additionally, the date of the veto is significant, coinciding with the three-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in 2020.

The vetoed disapproval resolution aimed to overturn a local District law that mirrors many of the same reforms included in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The Biden administration issued a Statement of Administration Policy in April committing to the veto if it reached the president. The House and the Senate passed the disapproval resolution in April and May, respectively.

“Thank you to the Congressional Black Caucus, whose members vehemently opposed the disapproval resolution, and to the coalition of more than 50 local D.C. organizations who advocated for the federal government to keep its #HandsOffDC,” Norton said. “Thank you to President Biden for following through on your commitment to veto the resolution, which aimed to overturn the will of D.C. residents expressed through their own democratically elected officials.”