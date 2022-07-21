D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton announced Thursday that her amendment to provide $1 million for law school clinical programs providing pro bono legal assistance to veterans has passed the House.

Her amendment is now part of the House’s fiscal 2023 Military, Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

Law school clinics have students dealing with real legal matters under the supervision of legal educators and practicing professionals with the clients paying nothing for the service.

“There are already at least 22 law schools that have clinics devoted to veterans’ legal needs,” said Norton, who was a tenured professor at the Georgetown University Law Center before her election to Congress. “There are many other law schools, such as the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law, that are interested in starting their own VA-certified clinics.”

She said teaching at Georgetown exposed her to the value of clinical programs and the expert assistance they provide.

Norton last month had introduced a bill in the House calling for the same action as her approved amendment.