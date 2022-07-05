D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton says she has gotten $150 million for the construction of a new Howard University Hospital.

The money for the new facility is a part of the U.S. House of Representatives’ fiscal year 2023 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Appropriations bill.

“I am pleased to secure additional funds for a new Howard University Hospital,” Norton said. “HUH serves as the clinical residency site for the Howard University College of Medicine, which is the nation’s largest training institution for minority physicians, graduating more than 10,000 physicians in its history and placing over 50% of its graduates in medically underserved communities.”

She said the pipeline that HUH provides is more critical than ever “as the coronavirus has shown the dire consequences of our growing health care disparities.”

“This funding can address the severe shortage of minority physicians across the country, expand access to care, create new jobs and better prepare a large urban community to respond to future public health crises,” the delegate said.

The new funds are a part of a long, ongoing effort by Norton to get more money for HUH. In fiscal 2021, she helped secure $7 million, and in the fiscal year 2022, she obtained $100 million for the hospital.