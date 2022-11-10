D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced a resolution recognizing Veterans Day in the city and celebrating residents who served in the nation’s armed services.

But the venerable lawmaker stressed that those residents lack full citizenship because the District is not a state.

“D.C. residents have served in every war since the Revolutionary War, all without the full and equal rights that can only come with statehood,” the resolution said. “Veterans Day recognizes those who have served our nation in the armed services. However, it is especially timely this year to recognize District of Columbia veterans, whose equal service has never come with the equal benefits of American democracy.”

The text of the resolution is as follows:

Recognizing the service of all District of Columbia veterans, condemning the denial of voting representation in Congress and full local self-government for veterans and their families who are District of Columbia residents, and calling for statehood for the District of Columbia through the enactment of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act (H.R. 51 and S. 51), particularly in light of the service of District of Columbia veterans in every American war. Whereas, on Nov. 11, our Nation observes Veterans Day, a federal holiday commemorating the men and women who served and sacrificed for their country; Whereas the service and sacrifice of all American veterans must be recognized; Whereas approximately 30,000 current residents of the District of Columbia served in the Armed Forces; Whereas residents of the District of Columbia fought to create the United States, fighting for the Revolutionary War slogan of “no taxation without representation”, and have served in every war fought by the United States since; Whereas 635 District of Columbia residents were casualties of World War I, a casualty figure greater than that of three different states during that war; Whereas 3,575 District of Columbia residents were casualties of World War II, a casualty figure greater than that of 4 different states during that war; Whereas 547 District of Columbia residents were casualties of the Korean war, a casualty figure greater than that of 8 different states during that war; Whereas 243 District of Columbia residents were casualties of the Vietnam war, a casualty figure greater than that of 10 different states during that war; Whereas almost 200,000 District of Columbia residents have served in the military since World War I; Whereas residents of the District of Columbia, including active duty service members, National Guard members, reservists, and veterans, are denied voting representation in the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as full local self-government; Whereas, on April 22, 2021, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, which would grant voting representation in Congress, as well as democratic control over local affairs, to the residents of the District of Columbia by making Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, the 51st State; Whereas S. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, has a record 45 cosponsors in the Senate; and Whereas the Senate held a hearing on S. 51, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, on June 22, 2021: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives recognizes the service of all District of Columbia veterans, condemns the denial of voting representation in Congress and full local self-government for veterans and their families who are District of Columbia residents, and calls for statehood for the District of Columbia through the enactment of the Washington, D.C. Admission Act (H.R. 51 and S. 51), particularly in light of the service of District of Columbia veterans in every American war.