D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton announced Tuesday her successful efforts to add language to the House’s fiscal 2023 Transportation and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill that directs the Federal Railroad Administration to continue working with the city government on the Union Station expansion project.

Norton also wants the FRA to consider the feedback on the expansion of the city’s railroad station in the planning process from not only elected officials but from residents who live in its immediate area.

The new facility, which could take up to a decade to construct, could include a spacious, light-filled atrium with skylights and high ceilings complemented on the ground with shops and restaurants easily accessible to buses, Metrorail, taxis, streetcars, ride-shares and parking.

Amtrak, MARC and VRE utilize its railroad network.

“Union Station is a historic facility, having been built in 1907 and is the only federally owned train station,” Norton said, “Our conversations with the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation, the entity authorized by Congress to operate the station, Amtrak, and the Federal Railroad Administration have resulted in the expansion project.”