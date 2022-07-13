D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton on Wednesday filed two amendments at the House Rules Committee to the fiscal 2023 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill to allow marijuana in federally-funded public housing in jurisdictions where the drug is already legal.

Marijuana consumption is legal in the District. However, the commercial sale of recreational marijuana is illegal in the city because of a congressional mandate whereas the selling and purchasing of the medical version of the drug are legal.

The other amendment would prohibit HUD from using its funds to enforce the prohibition on medical marijuana in jurisdictions where it is legal.

Norton’s pieces are co-led by U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development should not be allowed to remove people from their homes or otherwise punish them if they follow the marijuana laws of their jurisdictions,” the delegate said. “More and more states are moving toward legalization of marijuana, especially medical marijuana. It is time for HUD to allow marijuana in federally assisted housing in jurisdictions where it is legal, particularly where medical marijuana is legal. Nobody should be evicted for following the law and the advice of their doctors.”

Earlier in the congressional session, Norton wrote a letter to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge requesting she use executive discretion not to enforce the prohibition on marijuana in federally-funded housing in places where the drug is legal.