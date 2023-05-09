D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is leading the effort to urge the Biden administration to provide robust funding and an expedited timeline for the Union Station Expansion Project, which will double the facility’s capacity upon completion.

Norton wrote a letter to President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) and Maryland Reps. Jamie Raskin (D) and Glenn Ivey (D) co-signing it with the support of over a dozen Congress members.

“Union Station is five blocks from the U.S. Capitol, serves as the transportation gateway to the District, and has historically welcomed more travelers per day than either Reagan National or Dulles International airports,” Norton said. “Additionally, Union Station serves as the backbone connecting East Coast rail lines to the north and south. The USEP would provide the first infrastructure improvements to the station since the 1990s. We cannot delay the project indefinitely and ensure the station continues to function, so we must urge the Biden administration to fund and expedite the project.”

Ivey, whose represented area in Prince George’s County encompasses parts of the rail line used by Amtrak, Acela and MARC trains with Union Station as a hub, called the upgrade “good for commuters.”

“It’s healthier for the environment,” he said. “It’s a positive impact on the local and regional economy. The history of this beautiful train station is filled with memories for members of Congress and the public at large, many from my district. I urge the administration to renew its investment in the expansion plan of D.C.’s Union Station so future generations can make more memories here in the nation’s capital starting at this historic rail and transportation hub.”