D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia, that if she works with her party members to repeal the District of Columbia Home Rule Act in the next Congress, she will have a fight on her hands.

The Home Rule Act allows the city to elect a mayor to manage its executive branch and a city council for its legislative branch. The legislation was signed into law in 1973 by President Richard M. Nixon, a Republican, who said it would give D.C. residents “the right to elect their own city officials and to govern themselves in local affairs.”

In February, Greene’s fellow Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde suggested Home Rule’s repeal and said he is working on legislation to do that.

Additionally, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking Republican on the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said earlier this year that if the GOP is the majority party in the next Congress, they will limit the District’s ability to govern itself.

Presently, Norton is the second-ranking Democrat on the committee.

“The last time we heard such threats to D.C. self-government from Republicans was in the early and mid-1990s,” the delegate said. “Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde literally want the federal government to resume running D.C. as a colony. Republicans are scared that D.C. has gotten closer to statehood than ever, and their response, predictably, is to try to take away what democracy the nearly 700,000 D.C. residents, a plurality of whom are African American, have. I will defeat their efforts, and their efforts will only strengthen our case for statehood.”