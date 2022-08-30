D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton expressed her gratitude to Sen. Cory Booker for sponsoring legislation in his chamber authorizing the creation of a memorial honoring slaves in the nation’s capital.

In January, the House Committee on Natural Resources passed Norton’s bill, which is similar to Booker’s. The commemorative work will be established by the Georgetown African American Historic Landmark Project and Tour.

“Thank you to Senator Cory Booker for introducing the Senate companion to my bill to authorize the establishment of a memorial on federal land in D.C. to honor enslaved individuals’ presence, celebrate their contributions to history, and recognize their resilience and fortitude,” Norton said. “Let us honor the personhood of these individuals, who were repeatedly assumed to have none so that they will never be forgotten.”